Thousands attend Modi’s road show in Kochi

Thousands of BJP supporters on Tuesday attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow with which he began his politically significant two-day Kerala visit. The roadshow covered 1.25 km from the KPCC Junction to Government Guest House in an open vehicle, painted in saffron. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied him onboard the slow-moving car. BJP supporters who had been waiting along the route, on both sides of the road, since afternoon, expressed their excitement by waving party flags and showering marigold petals. The crowd comprised of women and children.