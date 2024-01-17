SC to hear on Jan 22 plea o seeking implementation of women’s reservation bill

The Supreme Court will hear on January 22 a plea of Congress leader Jaya Thakur that has sought immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023 so that one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies are reserved for women before the general election. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta noted on Tuesday that no lawyer has appeared for the Centre and adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 22. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Thakur, said,” There is urgency in this matter. If the law is implemented, then it will be given effect during the general election.” Justice Khanna said, “Look I am not saying anything Let the other side come. We will take up the matter next Monday.”