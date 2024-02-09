Bomb hoax to schools: Cops to seek Interpol’s help

Chennai: In a bid to unravel the source of hoax bomb threats targeting 13 prominent schools in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Police are reaching out to Interpol via the Union Home Ministry for assistance in their investigation.

The alarming situation unfolded when 13 schools, including notable institutions like DAV Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, and St. Mary’s School in Parrys, received threatening emails on Thursday around noon. The ominous messages, claiming the placement of two powerful bombs within each school premises, prompted the swift evacuation of over 5,000 students. The anti-sabotage and bomb squads of the city police were mobilized for thorough inspections, accompanied by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the threats were indeed a hoax, but the ordeal spurred the Chennai police into action, launching a relentless pursuit to trace the perpetrator. The cybercrime department initiated efforts to track the IP address of the email sender, yet encountered obstacles as the individual had employed technology to maintain anonymity. Sources within the police department disclosed that the sender might have utilized the internet services of an unauthorized network company, further complicating the investigative process.

Despite the unsettling incident, authorities assured the public that the 13 private schools implicated in the bomb threats would resume operations as usual. The Chennai District Primary Education Office issued a statement urging parents to send their children to school without fear, emphasizing the ongoing police investigation and affirming the determination to address the situation swiftly and effectively.