ED raids premises of realty firms’ promoters

Chennai: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) embarked on raids across 10 premises in Chennai on Friday, targeting three promoters of renowned realty firms and individuals associated with these entities.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The PMLA case initiated by the ED stems from a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) last week. The FIR implicates T. Udayakumar, the managing director of Landmark Housing Projects Limited, along with Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, both directors of KLP Projects Private Limited. Additionally, the case involves unnamed officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), among others.

The foundation of the DVAC case lies in Udayakumar’s statement provided to the Income Tax authorities. In his disclosure, Udayakumar revealed cash payments amounting to Rs. 50 crore made to various individuals, including MPs, MLAs, Corporation ward members, and certain government officials. These payments were allegedly made to garner support for the construction of multi-storied apartments within the Binny Mill Campus on the Perambur Barracks Road in Chennai, spanning the years 2015 to 2017.

To proceed with the construction of the apartment complex across 14.16 acres of land, Udayakumar and two other builders purportedly had to offer bribes totaling Rs. 50 crore to officials and elected politicians in exchange for approvals.

Among those implicated by the DVAC are specific MPs and MLAs who purportedly received bribes during the construction period. Notably, one MLA who allegedly received funds at that time now holds a ministerial position within the cabinet of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.