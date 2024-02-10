Green in contention for Aus squad for T20 WC: Bailey

Australia chief selector George Bailey said fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green remains in the mix for the selection of Australia’s squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup in June, adding that the upcoming IPL 2024 season will play a role in deciding the final squad.

Green was left out of the two T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand to prioritise playing red-ball cricket, which includes a Sheffield Shield outing for Western Australia against Tasmania scheduled for next week.

Green, who began his Australia T20I career with stunning performances as a top-order batter, will play in IPL 2024 starting in late March, where he will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore following a trade initiated by his previous team Mumbai Indians.

“Very firmly, we know he’s going to go to the IPL and getting a big batch of T20 cricket in. It’s a constant conversation with multi-format players, working out the priority at any given time, and making sure they get what they need but he’s certainly one whose name I think, as we are finalising that 15 for the World Cup, will be firmly in the mix,” said Bailey to reporters.

Green, who found himself out of the red-ball playing eleven due to Mitch Marsh’s return, made scores of 14, 8 and 42 against West Indies in the Tests at Adelaide and Brisbane. He made those runs as a number four batter, a role which he’s got recently after Steve Smith moved to open the batting in Tests post David Warner’s retirement.