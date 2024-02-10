Nissanka slams double century in one-day match

Pathum Nissanka on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Sri Lankan batter to score a double century in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, reaching the remarkable landmark during the first ODI match against Afghanistan here.

The 22-year-old dynamo’s double century came in a mere 136 balls, catapulting him into elite company as the third-fastest batter to achieve this milestone in ODIs. With this scintillating performance, Nissanka surpassed the likes of legendary cricketers Chris Gayle (138) and Virender Sehwag (140), respectively.

Ishan Kishan holds the record for fastest double-century which he scored against Bangladesh back in 2022 in 126 balls, followed by Glen Maxwell’s 128 deliveries double-hundred.

Nissanka remained unbeaten at 210 in the match in an innings peppered with 20 fours and eight sixes as Sri Lanka put on a total of 381/3 in 50 overs.

Nissanka’s monumental innings not only rewrote the record books but also shattered the long-standing record set by the iconic Sanath Jayasuriya for the highest individual score by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs. Jayasuriya’s illustrious mark of 189 runs, achieved against India in 2000, was eclipsed by Nissanka’s sublime display of batting mastery.