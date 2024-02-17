Ashwin withdraws from ongoing Test due to family emergency

India’s spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a remarkable milestone during Day 2 of the Test against England by reaching 500 Test wickets. However, amidst this celebratory moment, Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing Test match with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In an official statement, the BCCI expressed its full support for Ashwin during these challenging times, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of the players and their families. The board extended heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family while urging respect for their privacy as they navigate through this difficult period. Ashwin’s withdrawal from the Test squad comes as a surprise, especially after his monumental achievement of becoming only the second Indian cricketer, following the legendary Anil Kumble, to reach the landmark of 500 Test wickets. He accomplished this feat by dismissing Zak Crawley during the match. Furthermore, Ashwin’s achievement also makes him the ninth bowler in Test cricket history to achieve the remarkable milestone of 500 wickets. While Ashwin’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Indian team, the BCCI has not yet announced a replacement for the off-spinner for the ongoing match. As the cricketing world sends its thoughts and prayers to Ashwin and his family during this challenging time, fans eagerly await updates on his situation and wish him strength and support in facing the family medical emergency.