Hamas says 112 killed in Gaza in last 24 hours

Gaza, Feb 17: The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says 112 people were killed in the Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the Palestinian death toll in the war to 28,775, media reports said. These figures cannot be independently verified, and are believed to include both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a consequence of the terror groups' own rocket misfires, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF says it has killed nearly 11,000 operatives in Gaza, in addition to nearly 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7. Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected a plan for international recognition of a Palestinian state and international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. After speaking with US President Joe Biden for 40 minutes and after the security cabinet meeting, he shared a post on social media X, clarifying his position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel. "At the cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel. My position is summed up in the following two sentences. Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians," he wrote on X. Additionally, Netanyahu said, "Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions." Secondly, he said, "Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state." Israel PM added that this would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism. "Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement," he stated. Netanyahu's comments come amid growing tension between him and US President Biden over critical issues regarding the Gaza war and the hostages, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.