New TNCC president promises to focus on electoral success

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) welcomed its new president, K Selvaperunthagai, who took a firm stance against speculations circulating in the media, particularly regarding Congress MLA S Vijayadharani’s alleged inclination towards joining the BJP. Speaking to reporters in Chennai after paying homage to iconic leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Periyar, Selvaperunthagai reiterated the unity of Congress MLAs and dismissed any notions of defection. Amidst ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the ruling DMK party, Selvaperunthagai expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Referencing the impressive performance in the previous polls, where the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the new TNCC president articulated ambitions to secure all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the region, underscoring the coalition’s commitment to electoral success. Responding to queries about potential seat allocations for Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party from the Congress quota, Selvaperunthagai refrained from commenting on social media conjectures, emphasizing a focus on substantive negotiations and party strategy. Dispelling rumors surrounding Congress MLA S Vijayadharani’s purported dalliance with the BJP, Selvaperunthagai reaffirmed the loyalty of Congress legislators to the party. With a blend of optimism and determination, he pledged to strengthen the TNCC with the support of seasoned leaders, working tirelessly towards a resounding victory for the ‘INDIA bloc’ led by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. The event witnessed the presence of prominent Congress leaders including KV Thangabalu, Ruby S Manoharan, Adyar Ravi, and Lenin Prasad.