Stalin expresses concern over fishermen arrest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has escalated concerns over the recent arrest of 23 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 3, calling for urgent diplomatic intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The arrests mark a concerning trend, with a total of 69 fishermen detained over the past two months, signaling a grave threat to their livelihoods and well-being. In a poignant message shared on social media platform X, Chief Minister Stalin underscored the severity of the situation, highlighting the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to prolonged detention. He emphasized that such actions not only jeopardize the livelihoods of the fishermen but also endanger their hard-earned savings as their boats are seized and nationalized by the Sri Lankan government. Stalin emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, stressing the need for decisive action to safeguard the interests of the affected fishermen, who are not only Tamils but proud citizens of India. The Chief Minister’s plea for diplomatic intervention underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative of protecting the rights and safety of Indian fishermen operating in the region. The incident on February 3 saw 23 fishermen, who had set sail from the Rameswaram fishing port, being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on allegations of crossing the International Maritime border. Subsequently, the boat owners, Robert and Becker, were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, while Melvin received a one-year sentence, further exacerbating tensions. In response to the arrests, hundreds of fishermen in Tamil Nadu staged protests, tying black flags onto their boats and refusing to venture out to sea in a powerful display of solidarity and defiance against perceived harassment and injustice by the Sri Lankan Navy.