Huge haul of methamphetamine in Madurai

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 30 kg of methamphetamine, valued at over Rs 90 crore, from a railway passenger at Madurai Railway station on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, DRI personnel, in collaboration with Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, apprehended the suspect, who had traveled from Chennai. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The seizure of such a large quantity of methamphetamine underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of citizens. Methamphetamine, a highly potent and addictive synthetic stimulant, poses severe health risks and societal challenges, making its interception a crucial aspect of law enforcement operations.

This is the second seizure of the drug in the city this month, after the Madurai City Police seized over 800 grams of methamphetamine from a house in K.K. Nagar last week.