Trend ‘Get Out Modi’ on social media: Udhayanidhi 

In a fervent call to action, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, urged party functionaries to trend ‘Get out Modi’ on social media platforms ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. Addressing members of the party’s IT wing in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the need to replicate the success of the ‘Go Back Modi’ campaign from the previous Assembly polls.

Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed strong criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting Tamil Nadu during times of crisis, such as cyclones, while now potentially increasing his presence in the state due to electoral considerations. He lambasted the BJP for engaging in what he termed as politics based on falsehoods, accusing them of betraying the people’s trust.

Taking aim at Modi’s recent praises for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the Prime Minister’s stance, highlighting Jayalalithaa’s corruption convictions and incarcerations. He ridiculed Modi’s claims of fighting corruption while lauding a convicted individual and referenced alleged corruption scandals involving the BJP, as reported by the CAG, amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh crore.