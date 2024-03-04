AIADMK holds protest against DMK govt over drug haul

Chennai: In a bold move against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have launched statewide protests.

The protests come in the wake of allegations linking the DMK to drug cartels, amidst reports of significant drug seizures across the state.

The catalyst for these protests was the emergence of Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK officebearer who went into hiding after being implicated in a drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in West Delhi on February 15th. His alleged involvement has cast a shadow over the DMK, fueling accusations of collusion between the ruling party and drug syndicates.

Led by prominent figures such as former ministers D Jayakumar, Sellur Raju, Sengottaiyan, Vijayabaskar, CV Shanmugam, and SP Velumani, AIADMK’s protests have gained momentum across several districts. The leaders, alongside party members, have voiced their condemnation of the DMK, demanding stringent action against drug smuggling and those involved in the illicit trade.

These developments hold significant political implications, especially with the Lok Sabha polls looming on the horizon. Both the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have seized upon the allegations, leveraging them to tarnish the image of the DMK ahead of the elections. Accusations of the DMK’s alleged complicity in a drug smuggling ring have become a focal point of the political discourse, intensifying the rivalry between the opposing parties.