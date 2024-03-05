Gold price soars by Rs 680 per sovereign

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold witnessed a significant increase today, soaring by Rs 680 per sovereign to reach Rs 48,120. Similarly, the price per gram of gold rose by Rs 85, settling at Rs 6,015. This surge comes amidst fluctuating gold prices in Tamil Nadu over the past few days, with today’s spike marking a notable uptick in the precious metal’s value.

The sudden rise in gold prices has been attributed to various factors, including market dynamics, global economic conditions, and investor sentiment. The current trend indicates a bullish outlook for gold, with experts predicting further increases in the coming months.

In recent times, gold has emerged as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Investors often turn to gold as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations, thereby driving up demand and pushing prices higher.

Furthermore, the ongoing volatility in financial markets has fueled interest in gold as a reliable store of value. With inflationary pressures mounting and central banks resorting to monetary stimulus measures, many investors view gold as a preferable asset for wealth preservation and portfolio diversification.

The surge in gold prices has not been limited to Chennai alone, as reports indicate a similar trend across Tamil Nadu.