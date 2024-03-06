AIFB quits DMK-Led INDIA Bloc, Joins AIADMK Front

In a significant political development, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has decided to part ways with the DMK-led INDIA bloc and join the AIADMK front ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. The decision was announced by AIFB general secretary and former MLA P V Kathiravan after a meeting with AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami.

Kathiravan clarified that at the national level, the party remains part of the INDIA bloc. However, at the state level, they have opted to align with the AIADMK front. He cited the lack of response from the DMK, which heads the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, as one of the reasons for their decision. Additionally, Kathiravan mentioned that the leaders of the AIADMK had approached them and persuaded them to join their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

The AIFB has requested one seat from the AIADMK, expressing their preference for either the Theni or Ramanathapuram constituency. Their first priority is the Theni constituency, and discussions regarding seat allocation will be held with senior leaders of the AIADMK in the coming days.

Kathiravan assured that the national leadership of the party would support the decision made by the state unit. He reiterated that the move to join the AIADMK front was driven by the party’s assessment of the prevailing political landscape and the opportunities presented by aligning with the AIADMK.