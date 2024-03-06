INDI Alliance leaders tense sensing the return of NDA govt: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the leaders of the INDI alliance are tense after sensing the return of the NDA to power. Addressing the women’s rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi said that the leaders of the INDI alliance have started hurling abuses at him now.

“The leaders of the INDI alliance have gone crazy as the NDA is certain to return to power. They have started hurling abuses at me now. They are asking about my family. They’re saying I talk against ‘Parivarvad’ because I don’t have any family. These people want to know about my family. I want these ‘Parivarvadis’ to witness our gathering and understand that all the people present here are my family,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that Bharat’s Nari Shakti has become a shield to protect him as they support him and trust him adding that every Indian is now saying “Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar.”