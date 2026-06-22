Vadapalani–Poonamallee Metro Stretch: Modi to inauguarate soon

Chennai, June 22:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Chennai Metro Phase-II stretch connecting Vadapalani and Poonamallee, marking a major milestone in the city’s expanding urban transport network in July.

The new metro corridor, part of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited project, spans approximately 14.6 km and is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the western suburbs and central parts of Chennai.

This stretch is a key segment of the larger Corridor-4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass), one of the three major corridors under the Phase-II expansion, which aims to enhance public transport infrastructure across the city.

The Vadapalani–Poonamallee metro line is expected to drastically cut travel time, with end-to-end journeys likely to take around 30–35 minutes. The corridor will connect several important areas including Porur and surrounding residential and commercial hubs, offering a faster and more efficient commuting option.

Initially, metro services are expected to operate at intervals of around 10–15 minutes on certain stretches, although operational adjustments may be made during the early phase.

At the time of launch, not all stations along the route will be operational. Out of the total stations planned on this elevated corridor, only a portion will be opened for passenger services in the initial phase due to pending infrastructure works.

Additionally, certain sections may operate with speed restrictions and lower frequency initially, particularly between Porur and Vadapalani, as final works on associated infrastructure are completed.

The inauguration of this stretch is expected to provide a major boost to Chennai’s public transport system, easing traffic congestion and offering seamless connectivity to thousands of daily commuters.

The Phase-II metro project, covering over 100 km across multiple corridors, is one of the largest urban infrastructure initiatives in the city and is aimed at transforming mobility in the coming years.