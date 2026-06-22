CM Vijay turns 52, Modi, MK Stalin and other leaders extend birthday wishes

Chennai, June 22:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay celebrates his 52nd birthday today, marking his first birthday since assuming office as the state’s Chief Minister.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most popular actors before entering politics, formally launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024. The actor-turned-politician quickly established his presence through two massive party conferences — first at Vikravandi and later in Madurai — which attracted huge crowds and drew national attention. Remarkably, within two years of its formation, TVK successfully contested without aligning with any major political alliance and entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 and recently completed his first month in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Vijay on X and said, “Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished Vijay on his birthday. In a post on X, Rahul said, “Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts.”

He further said, “I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the State’s progress.”

Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also conveyed his wishes. In his message, Stalin said, “Birthday wishes to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. I wish him happiness, good physical and mental health, and a long career in public life.”

EPS, Annamalai, Nainar Nagendran, GK Vasan and others wish CM

We The Leaders founder and Chief Servant K Annamalai extended birthday greetings and wished Vijay a long life and good health to continue serving the people.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran also greeted the Chief Minister and wished him good health and success in public life.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan said Vijay should provide good governance that reflects the aspirations of the people and wished him success in his public welfare initiatives.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss extended his greetings and wished Vijay good health, a long life and many more years of public service.