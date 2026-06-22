Gas leak in Tiruvallur an unexpected accident: Minister Parvesh

Chennai, June 22:

Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Minister Parvesh has described the recent ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district as an “unexpected accident,” while detailing the government’s response in the State Assembly.

The incident occurred near Periyapalayam, where ammonia gas leaked from a prawn processing factory, resulting in the deaths of five migrant workers from northern states. Over 70 others, including women workers, were hospitalised and are currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking under Rule 110 in the Assembly, the minister said the gas leak was not anticipated and termed it a tragic industrial accident. He confirmed that five people lost their lives due to the leak, while dozens were affected and required medical care.

Providing further details, Parvesh stated that 70 women and four men are receiving treatment in hospitals following exposure to the toxic gas. He also assured that the bodies of the deceased workers would be transported to their native places at the expense of the Tamil Nadu government.

The ammonia leak originated from a seafood processing unit and spread across the premises, causing breathing difficulties and panic among workers. Many affected individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

The incident has raised serious concerns over industrial safety measures in factories employing migrant workers.