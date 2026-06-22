New tribunal is the right solution, Says Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai, June 22:

Former minister Thangam Thennarasu has stated that setting up a new tribunal is the appropriate solution to address the Mekedatu dam issue, asserting that it will not affect the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict on the Cauvery water dispute.

Speaking to reporters, Thennarasu said that failing to handle the Mekedatu issue carefully could push Tamil Nadu into a disadvantageous position under the Union Water Resources framework. He noted that senior Supreme Court lawyers had advised that forming a new tribunal would be the best course of action.

Based on this legal advice, the Tamil Nadu government had submitted a request to the Centre on March 4, 2026, seeking the constitution of a new tribunal, he said.

Thennarasu emphasized that although the decision was taken during the DMK regime, it was made in the larger interest of Tamil Nadu farmers. He also pointed out that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had accepted the demand and ensured the Assembly resolution was passed, rising above political differences.

He clarified that the formation of a tribunal would not impact the 2018 Supreme Court judgment on the Cauvery River water-sharing dispute.

Recalling past developments, he said that Tamil Nadu had earlier succeeded in preventing Karnataka from proceeding with dam construction efforts. He warned that reopening debate on the resolution now could create an impression of internal divisions within the state.

Thennarasu also remarked that any objections to amendments in the resolution should have been raised at the appropriate time during discussions. Stressing unity, he urged all political parties to stand together and support the demand for a tribunal to protect Tamil Nadu’s water rights and farmers’ interests.