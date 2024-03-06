Hands, legs tied, missing girl’s body found in Puducherry drain

Puducherry: The tranquil streets of Puducherry were shattered by a grim discovery as the body of a nine-year-old girl, who had been missing for two days, was recovered from a drain. Shock and grief gripped the community as the young girl’s lifeless form was found with her hands and legs tied with ropes.

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded when the girl, while innocently playing on Saturday, mysteriously vanished, leaving her distraught parents, Narayanan and Mythili, in a state of panic. Despite their frantic search efforts, the little girl remained elusive, prompting them to alert the authorities and file a missing person report with the police.

A relentless search ensued, with police teams combing the area in a bid to locate the missing child. However, the grim reality unfolded two days later when the girl’s decomposed body was discovered in a drain close to her residence. The sight of her lifeless form, bound by ropes, sent shockwaves through the community, leaving her loved ones and neighbors in a state of disbelief and anguish.

The tragic discovery ignited outrage and anguish among locals, who took to the streets in protest, demanding swift justice and assurances of safety for women and children. Roads were blocked, and voices raised in unison, demanding the immediate apprehension of the perpetrator responsible for the heinous crime.

To maintain law and order amidst the growing unrest, paramilitary forces were deployed to the scene, ensuring the safety of residents and restoring calm to the troubled streets.

In a bid to unravel the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s untimely demise, police intensified their investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage and detaining five individuals for questioning. As the community grapples with the devastating loss, authorities remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and that measures are implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.