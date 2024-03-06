Special buses for Shivaratri from Chennai

Chennai: The transport department has announced a significant initiative to ensure smooth travel for devotees and travelers during the Shivaratri festival.

With the aim of accommodating the surge in demand during this auspicious occasion, 1,360 special buses will be operational from Chennai to various districts across Tamil Nadu on Shivaratri and Muhurtham days.

These special buses will provide connectivity to key destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur from the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Additionally, from the Koyambedu Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (KCBT), 270 buses will operate on March 7, followed by 390 buses on March 8, and 430 buses on March 9.

Travelers from Chennai can also avail special bus services to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. On March 8 and 9, 70 buses will be operational from the Koyambedu terminus to cater to the increased demand during the festival period.

In a bid to accommodate travelers from neighboring states and districts, an additional 200 special buses will be deployed from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore.