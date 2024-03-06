LS polls: Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli

New Delhi: Supporters of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have stirred anticipation in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli by putting up posters demanding her candidacy for the Lok Sabha seat.

Rae Bareli, a traditional Congress stronghold, holds significant historical importance as it was previously represented by former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi. However, it’s worth noting that Rae Bareli was the same seat that Indira Gandhi lost to Raj Narain in the 1977 general election, making her the only sitting Prime Minister to lose a Lok Sabha contest.

For the past two decades, the seat has been held by Sonia Gandhi, who has now transitioned to the Rajya Sabha. As the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Rae Bareli seat, speculation is rife over who will be chosen for this prestigious battle.

The recent display of posters by supporters of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urging her to contest from Rae Bareli, underscores the party’s internal dynamics and the fervor surrounding her potential candidacy. The posters, adorned with photographs of Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, express a desire for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to continue the Congress’s developmental legacy in the constituency.

Interestingly, the BJP has also not yet announced its candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, adding further intrigue to the electoral landscape. Despite waves in favor of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress managed to retain Rae Bareli. With Sonia Gandhi stepping down from the seat, there is heightened interest in how this transition will impact the Congress’s electoral prospects.

As the political landscape in Rae Bareli continues to evolve, all eyes are on the forthcoming announcements from both the Congress and the BJP regarding their respective candidates for this significant electoral battleground.