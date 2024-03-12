All India Muslim Jamaat president welcomes CAA

New Delhi: Hours after the citizenship amendment act was notified by the central government, All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said he welcomed the legislation, and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community, saying that it wouldn’t impact their citizenship status.

“The Govt of India has implemented the CAA law. I welcome this law. This should have been done much earlier but better late than never… There are a lot of misunderstandings among the Muslims regarding this law. This law has nothing to do with Muslims. Earlier there was no law to provide citizenship to the non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who faced atrocities based on religion…,” said the Maulana, speaking to reporters.

“Crores of Indian Muslims will not be affected by this law at all… This law is not going to take away the citizenship of any Muslim… In the past years, it has been seen that there were protests, it was because of misunderstandings. Some political people created misunderstandings among the Muslims… Every Muslim of India should welcome the CAA…,” he added.