AIADMK holds protest against drug menace in TN

Chennai: AIADMK led by its general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami held a human chain protest in the city demanding action against drug trafficking in the State.

Speaking at the venue, Edappadi Palaniswami said, ‘The DMK-led government ows an explanation to on increasing availability of drugs to youngsters’.

The people of Tamil Nadu are expecting chief minister M K Stalin and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to resign their posts in the wake of former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq’s arrest in an international drug trafficking case, he said

Recently, EPS, accompanied by senior AIADMK leaders, called on governor R N Ravi in Raj Bhavan and submitted a petition alleging that the drug menace has increased in the state. They demanded the governor to take action to curb the menace. EPS alleged there are reports that the money amassed through drug trafficking would be utilised for election expenses by the DMK.

“Jaffer Sadiq has spent the money earned by running the drug cartel for DMK functionaries. He has used the money to produce movies, spend on hotels, and donate to Udhayanidhi’s trust. He has met the CM and Udhayanidhi and donated money to them. The photos of his meeting with the leaders are available,” he said.