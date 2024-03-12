Haryana CM Khattar resigns

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the CM post on Tuesday.

Khattar is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Karnal. The alliance between BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana is on the verge of breaking as the two parties failed to finalise seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar has convened an urgent assembly with party lawmakers and seven Independent MLAs in the state’s heart todat. However, souces say that JJP legislators will boycott the meet called by the CM.

Sources said that Nayab Saini and Sanjay Bhatia are the two frontrunners for the CM post as Khattar stepped down.

Speaking to reporters, Gopal Kanda, the MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) has claimed that the political alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat voiced on Tuesday that the coalition is teetering on the edge, yet he assured that the independent MLAs backing the ML Khattar government will be the linchpin of its endurance.