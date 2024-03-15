DMK is enemy of TN, says Modi



‘DMK is the enemy of Tamilnadu. DMK-Congress’ INDI alliance can never make Tamilnadu a developed State as its history is of scams and corruption’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an election rally in Kanyakumari today, the Prime Minister said, ‘INDI Alliance’s arrogance will shatter in Tamilnadu’.

He said that he had embarked on an ‘Ekta Rally’ in 1991 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and today I have returned from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Lamenting on the corruption-led governance of the I.N.D.I alliance, Modi said, “On one hand, our record is of unprecedented development, and on the other hand, the I.N.D.I. alliance holds a record of crores of scams.” He said that we established 5G towers, and they only gave India the 2G scam. He noted that the BJP is committed to developing Tamil Nadu, and all its government schemes and development initiatives are oriented towards the same.’

Stating how DMK-Congress stalled the infra development of Tamil Nadu, Modi stated, “Our government completed the Kanyakumari-Narikulam bridge, which DMK-Congress stalled. He added that his government has completed the construction of the 4-lane highway between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, and the same is the case for the Marthandam-Parvatipuram flyover. He said, ‘The B.J.P. has fulfilled the construction of a double-rail bridge, which has been a dream of 40 years for the people of Tamil Nadu.’

Speaking on strengthening India’s maritime capabilities and fostering port-led development, Modi said, “Our government is steadfastly committed to port-led development in Tamil Nadu, empowering the lives of the fishermen community.” He also lauded the contribution of Joe. D Cruz who has worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu