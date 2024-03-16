LS elections: Polling in Tamil Nadu 19 April

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, with polling set to take place in a single phase on April 19. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed the crucial dates at a press conference held in Delhi on Saturday, providing clarity on the electoral process in the state.

In addition to the Lok Sabha polls, a byelection will also be conducted for the Vilavancode assembly constituency simultaneously. The vacancy arose following the resignation of Congress MLA Vijayadharani S, who subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The announcement of the polling date marks the beginning of the electoral process, setting the stage for a vibrant and participatory democratic exercise in Tamil Nadu. As voters gear up to exercise their franchise, political parties and candidates are expected to intensify their campaign efforts to garner support and sway public opinion.

Counting of votes for both the Lok Sabha elections and the Vilavancode assembly bypoll will take place on June 4, culminating in the declaration of results and the formation of the new government at both the central and state levels.