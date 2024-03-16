Lok Sabha polls 2024: India to vote in seven phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections, announcing a comprehensive seven-phase polling process that will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 1. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar disclosed the pivotal dates at a press conference held on Saturday, shedding light on the electoral roadmap for the nation.

In a significant development, Tamil Nadu is slated to cast its votes on April 19, marking the beginning of the electoral exercise in the state. The schedule for polls in Tamil Nadu is as follows:

Nomination process commencement: March 20

Last day for nomination submission: March 27

Scrutiny of nominations: March 28

Deadline for withdrawal of nominations: March 30

Election Day: April 19

Vote counting: June 4

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the Vilavancode assembly constituency, which fell vacant following the resignation of Vijayadharani, will also go to the polls simultaneously. This aligns with the broader electoral framework, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive democratic process that encompasses both parliamentary and state-level representation.

The phased polling approach adopted by the ECI is aimed at facilitating smooth conduct and efficient management of the electoral process across the country. Polling will take place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, encompassing diverse regions and constituencies to ensure widespread participation and representation.

With the nomination process set to commence on March 20, political parties and candidates are gearing up to file their nominations, kickstarting the electioneering process in Tamil Nadu.