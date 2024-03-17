Majority of DMK’s electoral bonds came from ‘Lottery King’ Martin

In a recent revelation, the intricate web of political financing in India has come to light with the unveiling of data regarding electoral bonds. These bonds, introduced in 2018, provided a cloak of anonymity and unlimited donations to political parties, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the democratic process.

One of the central figures in this narrative is Santiago Martin, dubbed the ‘Lottery king,’ whose entity, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, emerged as a significant player in the political funding landscape. With a staggering purchase of electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore, Future Gaming made headlines by allocating nearly 37% of its contributions to Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The DMK, a prominent political force in Tamil Nadu, received a whopping Rs 656.5 crore in electoral bonds, with Future Gaming being the top purchaser among its donors. This substantial financial backing from entities like Future Gaming, Megha Engineering, India Cements, and Sun TV highlights the intricate dynamics of political patronage in the state.

However, the DMK is not alone in the realm of electoral bond receipts. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest overall recipient of these bonds, amassing a staggering Rs 6,986.5 crore since their inception. Following closely behind are parties like the Trinamool Congress, Congress, and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), each receiving substantial sums through this controversial funding mechanism.

The Election Commission’s recent disclosure of electoral bond data, previously submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court, offers a glimpse into the financial underpinnings of Indian politics.