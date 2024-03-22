Anuj Rawat Leads RCB’s Fightback, Sets Target of 174 against CSK

In a thrilling opening encounter of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showcased resilience to post a challenging total of 173 runs for 6 wickets against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), courtesy of an impressive innings by Anuj Rawat.

After opting to bat first, RCB faced early setbacks, finding themselves struggling at 78 for 5 wickets. However, a remarkable comeback led by Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik turned the tide in their favour. Rawat’s explosive knock of 48 runs, supported by Karthik’s valuable contribution, propelled RCB to a competitive total.

While Faf du Plessis provided a solid start with a brisk 35 off 28 balls, including eight boundaries, the rest of the RCB batting lineup failed to make significant contributions. Virat Kohli managed 22 runs off 20 balls, while Patidar and Maxwell failed to make an impact on the scoreboard.

CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the standout bowler, wreaking havoc with his four-wicket haul for 29 runs in his four overs. Despite some resistance from the RCB batsmen, Mustafizur’s disciplined bowling kept the CSK bowlers in control for the majority of the innings.

While Mustafizur shone with the ball, CSK’s other bowlers faced mixed fortunes. Deshpande proved to be expensive, conceding 47 runs in his four overs, while Jadeja maintained his economy, giving away just 21 runs in his quota of overs but remained wicketless.

As the CSK innings beckons, the stage is set for an enthralling chase as they aim to chase down RCB’s target of 174 runs. With both teams boasting formidable lineups, cricket fans can expect a fiercely contested battle as the IPL 2024 season kicks off with a bang.