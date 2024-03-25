Another setback for OPS

Chennai: A recent development in the ongoing legal battle within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has seen the Madras High Court refusing to grant interim relief to O Panneerselvam (OPS), former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in a case regarding his claim as the coordinator of the party.

A division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian and Justice R Senthilkumar heard OPS’s appeal challenging a single judge order restraining him from claiming the title of coordinator of AIADMK. The bench declined to pass any interim order, directing OPS to seek relief from the Election Commission of India (ECI) instead. With parliamentary elections already announced, the bench deemed it inappropriate to issue an interim order hastily, postponing the matter for a final hearing on June 10.

Senior counsel PH Aravindh Pandian, representing OPS, argued that OPS had possession of the party’s symbol, the two leaves, during E Madhusudhanan’s leadership of the party. However, after the merger of two factions, current AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claims ownership of the symbol. Pandian emphasized that since the main suit regarding OPS’s expulsion from the party has not reached a conclusion, no interim order should be issued against his client.

The legal battle stems from a March 18 order by Justice N Sathish Kumar, which permanently restrained OPS from using the AIADMK symbol, flag, and letterhead, in response to a suit filed by EPS. Justice Kumar highlighted the potential irreparable harm to the party if an expelled member were allowed to claim party status.

The refusal of interim relief by the Madras High Court signifies a continuation of the legal tussle within the AIADMK, with OPS and EPS vying for control and legitimacy within the party.