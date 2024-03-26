Won’t sleep until we send Modi, home: Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “sleepless” remarks and asserted that the DMK party is not going to sleep till the party sends PM Modi and the BJP back home in the Lok Sabha elections.

“PM Modi says DMK is unable to sleep. Yes, our sleep is lost until we send you home. We are not going to sleep till we make the BJP go home. The gas cylinder in 2014 was Rs 450 and now it’s Rs 1200. Since the election came, PM Modi has done drama and decreased Rs 100. After the elections, he will again increase the price of cylinders by Rs 500,” Udhayanidhi said addressing a campaign rally in Tiruvannamalai district.

The DMK leader said that last year, in December, during the time of Cyclone Michaung, PM Modi did not visit Tamil Nadu but since the elections are nearby, the Prime Minister is visiting the state. “Our CM has sought funds for Tami Nadu post cyclone from the centre, but not even a single rupee has been given to us till now. In the next 22 days, our cadres will go to each and every house, take responsibility and make sure you all make DMK win,” he added. He further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would give petrol for Rs 75 and diesel for Rs 65.