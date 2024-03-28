SRH down MI in a thrilling encounter

Chasing a huge target of 277 runs, five-time IPL title winners Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a 31 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on 27 March. Both the openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (34) gave a good start, whose momentum was kept alive by Naman Dhir (30) and Tilak Varma (64). However, after Tilak, MI’s run rate dropped. With Tim David* (42) and Romario Shepherd* (15) trying to give a last push, Mumbai Indians scored only 246/5, and lost by 31 runs. For SRH, Jaidev Unadkat and Pat Cummins picked two wickets each, while Shahbaz Ahmed clinched one. With this, SRH registered its first victory in ongoing IPL tournament. SRH’s Abhishek Sharma was announced the player of the match. In this match, a total of 38 SIXes were hit and a total of 523 runs were scored. Apart from this, for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian, it was their highest individual score in IPL history. Earlier in the day, despite losing the toss against Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad gave a HUGE target for the guests to chase in Hyderabad, as they scored 277 runs by losing only 3 wickets. Abhishek Sharma, POTM, said, ‘said in the previous interview too, the domestic season gives us a lot of confidence. The message for the batters is simple – go out and express yourself. The plan was to attack, I enjoyed batting with Head, he’s one of my favourite batters, I admire him. He told me to go for it if it was in my zone. I’m happy to be getting my chances, doesn’t matter what position I’m playing. I had a chance to talk to Brian Lara last night, that helped me massively. I would rather bowl more in practice than bat, trying my best with bowling as well.’ Pat Cummins, said, That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well. (On