Absolute defiance: Court rebukes Patanjali, Centre

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev; the company’s top executive, Acharya Balakrishna; and the centre were reprimanded by the Supreme Court Tuesday during a hearing on misleading advertisements, including those that disparage modern medicine and medical practitioners.

Ramdev and Balakrishna were rapped for “absolute defiance” after filing improper versions of affidavits demanded by the court, while the centre was asked why it “chose to keep its eyes shut” despite Patanjali claiming Western medicine offered no protection against the COVID-19 virus.