Director Ameer appears before NCB investigators

Chennai: Movie maker Ameer has made headlines as he appeared before the investigators of the Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday morning.

This appearance comes in the midst of a probe into a narcotics case involving Jaffer Sadiq, a prominent Tamil Nadu movie producer, and an expelled member of the DMK.

Ameer, who was earlier summoned by the NCB along with other business associates Abdul Fazid Buhari and Syed Ibrahim of Jaffer Sadiq, is believed to have directed a yet-to-be-released movie produced by the alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq. Sources suggest a significant business partnership between Ameer and Sadiq, prompting NCB sleuths to delve deeper into their relationship.

Jaffer Sadiq stands accused of orchestrating a large-scale narcotics smuggling operation, estimated to be worth Rs. 2000 crore, over the past three years. The modus operandi allegedly involved smuggling narcotics abroad, mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut. Sadiq was apprehended by NCB Delhi on March 9 after evading authorities for nearly three weeks, during which time three of his associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

Among those arrested was Sadha, also known as Sadhanadan, from Chennai, who reportedly managed the godown, logistics, and packing of suspected narcotics substances for Sadiq.

The investigation into the case has attracted significant attention, shedding light on the nexus between the entertainment industry and illicit activities. Ameer’s appearance before NCB investigators marks a crucial development in uncovering the extent of involvement of individuals within the film fraternity in such operations.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has called Jaffer Sadiq the “mastermind and kingpin” of a drugs syndicate spread between India, Australia, and New Zealand. He is accused of smuggling drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore out of the country. He entered politics in 2010 and was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing.

Sadiq was expelled by the DMK last month over his alleged involvement in drug smuggling. BJP state chief K Annamalai recently shared his photos with several politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.