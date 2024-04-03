Kejriwal unwell, Has lost 4.5 Kg weight in Jail: Delhi Minister

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi has expressed concern over the declining health of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from severe diabetes.

Kejriwal, known for his relentless work ethic, has reportedly lost 4.5 kilograms since his arrest, she claimed in a press conference.

Atishi condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she perceives as a conspiracy to imprison Kejriwal, stating that the party is jeopardizing his health by detaining him. She emphasized that if anything were to happen to Kejriwal, the BJP would face severe repercussions.

“Arvind Kejriwal suffers from severe diabetes. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying,” Atishi said in a post on ‘X’.

Sources within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed that Kejriwal’s weight is rapidly decreasing while in jail. Since his arrest, he has lost significant weight, prompting concerns from his medical team. Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal remains active, engaging in daily activities such as cleaning his prison cell. He adheres to his routine, even in confinement, displaying his dedication to his responsibilities.