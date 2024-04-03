PCB chief Naqvi to meet Shaheen Afridi

Following PCB’s declaration of Babar Azam as the new captain for T20Is and ODIs, former skipper Shaheen who had been kept in the dark before the announcement of his removal from captaincy, expressed his discontent towards the PCB selection committee and its chief.

As a result, PCB chief will be heading to Kakul, Abbottabad to meet Shaheen to clarify the board’s position, a move taken as a damage control tactic after the initial mockery created by the cricket board.

According to sources, PCB chief Naqvi will hold talks with star pacer Shaheen to address his reservations over statements attributed to him by the PCB. Naqvi will also meet other team players along with the newly selected team captain Babar Azam in Kakul.

PCB’s statement attributed to Shaheen stated: “It was an absolute honor to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back out captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world,” Afridi was quoted in the PCB statement as saying.

Commenting on the latest announcement by PCB regarding the selection of Babar as captain for white-ball cricket, which carried a statement quoting Shaheen as well; Shahid Afridi, former cricketer and father-in-law of Shaheen, expressed his surprise on the selection competence of senior cricketers in the selection committee.