DMK chief Stalin accuses Modi government of digital robbery

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led government at the Centre, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has levied serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration, accusing them of engaging in what he terms as “digital robbery” in the much-touted ‘New India.’

Taking to social media to voice his concerns, Stalin didn’t mince words, declaring on Thursday: “Digital robbery in Modi’s ‘New India’! They promised Rs 15 lakhs in each bank account. But what did those who came to power by inciting the desire of the common people do? Even small amounts of money were invalidated, and the common man was forced to stand in queues at banks.”

Stalin’s remarks come as part of a sustained onslaught against the Modi government, highlighting what he perceives as its failure to deliver on its promises and its disregard for the welfare of the common populace. The issue of demonetization, in particular, has been a point of contention, with Stalin lambasting the government’s decision to invalidate high-denomination currency notes, leading to widespread inconvenience and economic disruption.

Furthermore, Stalin accused the government of imposing fines on citizens for failing to maintain minimum balances in their bank accounts, alleging that over Rs. 21,000 crore have been extracted from the pockets of the poor through these punitive measures.