Excise Case: Delhi HC reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against ED

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved the order on plea moved Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in Excise Policy money laundering case. After hearing at length, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma on Wednesday reserved the order on petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also ED remand granted by the trial court.

Appearing for Kejriwal, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that this case reeks of timing issue. The timing issue ensures that the petitioner doesn’t participate in the democratic process and that his party is destroyed.The timing reeks of democracy issue, level playing field issue. You are clearly doing an arrest without any enquiry, statement etc. It’s unique that there’s no Sec 50 here. You are clearly doing an arrest without any enquiry, statement etc. It’s unique that there’s no Section 50 here.