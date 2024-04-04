Sanjay Nirupam dropped from campaigners list by Congress

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday said that he will take the decision tomorrow whether he will remain in the Congress party or leave it after the grand old party dropped his name from the star campaigner’s list for his recent remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, “His name (Sanjay Nirupam) was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken.”

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Congress committee held at at Tilak Bhavan today. Soon, after the Congress’ announcement, Sanjay Nirupam posted on X and said that tomorrow he will take the decision to leave the party by himself.