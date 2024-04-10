19 Tamil fishermen repatriated from SL

As many as 19 fishermen who were released from the custody of Sri Lanka reached Chennai Airport on Wednesday morning. The Sri Lankan Navy arrested a total of 21 fishermen who hailed from Ramanathapuram and surrounding areas for fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The 19 fishermen were released by Sri Lanka on Tuesday after intervention by the central and state governments and reached the Chennai Airport Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka took to X, and said, “19 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Sri Lanka and are currently on their way to Chennai.