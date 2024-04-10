Modi launches scathing attack on DMK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a blistering critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during a rally in Vellore on Wednesday, accusing the party of perpetuating family politics and obstructing the state’s progress. Addressing a fervent crowd, PM Modi underscored the BJP’s burgeoning popularity in Tamil Nadu and outlined key highlights of his speech, resonating with supporters ahead of the upcoming elections.

Expressing optimism for Tamil Nadu’s future, PM Modi extended Nav Varsh greetings and expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the impending elections. He rallied support for the BJP, citing widespread endorsement for his government’s return among the Tamil Nadu populace, as evidenced by the resounding chant of “Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar” echoing across the state.

Highlighting India’s developmental strides under the NDA government, PM Modi hailed the nation’s transition from disarray to emerging global prowess, crediting his administration’s steadfast efforts. He emphasized infrastructure development in Vellore, heralding the imminent operation of an airport under the UDAN scheme that would enhance the region’s connectivity.

PM Modi didn’t mince words in his criticism of the DMK, lambasting the party for impeding Tamil Nadu’s progress and branding it as a ‘family company.’ He decried the pervasive influence of family politics within the DMK, lamenting its detrimental impact on the state’s youth.