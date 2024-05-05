TNCC chief vows action following district president’s death

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is grappling with the tragic loss of Tirunelveli East district president Jeyakumar, whose death has raised concerns about potential intra-party rivalry. While the circumstances surrounding Jeyakumar’s demise remain unclear, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has pledged to await the outcome of a police investigation before taking further action.

Refuting claims of intra-party conflict as the cause of Jeyakumar’s death, Selvaperunthagai emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. Speaking at the party’s state headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, he assured the media that the TNCC would not obstruct the police inquiry and would disclose all findings once the report is available.

Expressing personal sorrow over Jeyakumar’s passing, Selvaperunthagai hailed him as a formidable district president known for his effective leadership and successful coordination of Rahul Gandhi’s visits to the region. He underscored Jeyakumar’s significance within the party, noting his endorsement by Rahul Gandhi as a testament to his stature and influence.

Meanwhile, Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan, who has found himself embroiled in controversy following the emergence of an alleged letter implicating him, offered his condolences and highlighted Jeyakumar’s support during his by-poll campaign.