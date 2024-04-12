Parts of TN to get mild showers

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a forecast predicting the possibility of moderate rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu, offering a respite from the scorching temperatures that have been plaguing the region.

According to the RMC’s predictions, 13 districts including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi are likely to experience light to moderate rain showers in the coming days. This forecast comes as welcome news for residents of these districts who have been enduring sweltering heat, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the week, the RMC had issued a yellow warning in response to the extreme heatwave conditions, urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and hydrated. The sudden onset of rain is expected to provide relief from the oppressive heat, offering a much-needed break for the affected areas.

The prospect of mild showers in Tamil Nadu is a welcome development, as it not only helps to cool down the temperature but also provides much-needed moisture to the parched land. Agriculture, in particular, stands to benefit from the rainfall, as it helps to replenish groundwater levels and nourish crops during this crucial period.

While the forecasted rain may not be sufficient to alleviate drought conditions entirely, it is a step in the right direction towards mitigating the effects of the heatwave and providing some relief to the residents of Tamil Nadu.