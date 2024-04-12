Chithirai festival begins in Madurai Meenakshi temple

Chennai: Chithirai festival at the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple commenced with grandeur and traditional fervor as devotees gathered to witness the auspicious flag hoisting ceremony.

Preparations for the festival began well in advance, with the iconic 66-feet-tall flag pole being adorned with decorations and special poojas conducted in its honor. Amidst chants and prayers, the flag was hoisted at 9:55 AM, marking the official commencement of the festivities.

The idols of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi were ceremoniously taken to the ‘Kambathadi Mandapam’, where the flag hoisting ceremony unfolded amidst great reverence and devotion.

The Chithirai festival spans twelve days, with several significant events slated to captivate devotees and pilgrims alike. Of particular note are the upcoming highlights on April 19th and 20th, where devotees will witness the divine Pattabishekam for Goddess Meenakshi and the revered Digvijayam ceremony. These events symbolize the sacred union of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, steeped in mythological significance and spiritual fervor.

The temple authorities have made provisions for online booking to facilitate devotees’ participation in the wedding ceremony, reflecting the modernization of traditional practices while ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all.

As the festivities continue to unfold, devotees eagerly anticipate the grand chariot procession scheduled for April 21, where the divine deities will be paraded through the streets of Masi in Madurai amidst fervent chants and joyous celebrations.

The culmination of the Meenakshi Amman Temple Chithirai Festival is marked by the solemn Theerthavari on April 23, a sacred ritual where devotees partake in the divine blessings and purifying waters, symbolizing spiritual renewal and rejuvenation.