Chennai gives Navaratri Kolu a creative twist

Chennai, Oct 16:

From traditional displays of Hindu deities to elaborate scenes depicting epics, village life and contemporary themes, Chennai has turned Navaratri kolu into a celebration of devotion, creativity and community participation.

This year, the city has witnessed an array of imaginative displays, with households, cultural institutions and public venues finding new ways to present the age-old tradition.

One of the major attractions is the 47.8-foot-tall kolu at SPR City in Perambur, featuring more than 4,500 dolls. Inspired by the height of the residential complex’s 47-storey tower, the installation is part of a 10-day Navaratri Utsavam being held from October 11 to 20. The organisers have described it as a world-record attempt, with recognition subject to independent verification. The display combines traditional figurines and representations of Indian culture, bringing the festival to a larger public platform.

Across Chennai, families have also experimented with themed kolu arrangements, including displays depicting episodes from the Ramayana, mythological stories and animated scenes. For many households, preparing the kolu begins weeks before Navaratri, with family members planning the arrangement, retrieving dolls collected over generations and creating new sets to reflect their interests. The familiar tiered steps remain central to the tradition, but the themes and presentation have evolved with changing tastes.

The Tamil Nadu government’s handicrafts undertaking, Poompuhar, is also providing a platform for traditional craftsmanship through its Navaratri Kolu Toys Exhibition and Sale at its showroom at 108, Anna Salai. Running from September 28 to October 31, the exhibition brings together handcrafted dolls and traditional figurines from artisans across different parts of India. The initiative aims to connect craftspeople directly with customers while preserving traditional techniques and supporting artisan livelihoods. The collection includes religious figures, mythological characters and sets depicting cultural traditions.

Kolu remains more than a decorative arrangement in Chennai homes. It is closely associated with inviting friends and relatives, exchanging sundal and other festive offerings, singing devotional songs and strengthening neighbourhood ties. Women traditionally visit one another’s homes during the festival, while children participate in arranging dolls and learning the stories behind them. These interactions give the celebration a social dimension that extends beyond religious observance.

The festival also brings together generations through the preservation of heirloom dolls. Some families continue to display figurines inherited from parents and grandparents, adding new pieces each year. Others use the occasion to introduce children to Indian mythology, classical arts and cultural practices through carefully arranged scenes.

Chennai’s evolving kolu culture reflects the ability of a longstanding tradition to accommodate new ideas without losing its essential character. Whether presented in a modest home, a public exhibition or a towering installation, the displays offer a glimpse of the city’s cultural diversity and its enduring enthusiasm for Navaratri. As the festival approaches its concluding days, these colourful arrangements continue to draw families and visitors into a shared celebration of faith, craftsmanship and creativity.