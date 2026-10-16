Ayudha puja rush sends Chennai flight fares soaring

Chennai, Oct 16:

Airfares from Chennai to several cities have surged ahead of the Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami holidays, placing an additional financial burden on passengers travelling to their hometowns.

With Ayudha Puja falling on October 19 and Vijayadashami on October 20, the four-day holiday period has triggered a sharp rise in travel demand.

The fare from Chennai to Thoothukudi has risen to ₹17,363 from the usual ₹7,201, while the Chennai-Coimbatore fare has climbed to ₹16,601. Tickets to Bengaluru cost around ₹18,041 and those to Kochi ₹18,255. The Chennai-Hyderabad fare has increased to ₹21,665, while tickets to Madurai are priced at ₹8,527.

The surge comes as many people plan to leave Chennai for the festive break, with train tickets largely sold out and fares on private buses also rising. Passengers face limited options during the peak travel period, with airfares varying according to availability and booking time.