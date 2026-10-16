Stalin slams TVK govt on Periyar Arivulagam

Chennai, Oct 16:

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, alleging that it had attempted to conceal the name of the DMK government’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme at the newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.

He said the actions of those who were uncomfortable with an enlightened society would eventually come to an end.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the inauguration of the ₹300-crore Periyar Arivulagam by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Stalin said the library and knowledge centre was another major project conceived and executed by the previous DMK government. He said the facility had been established to encourage reading, scientific thinking and intellectual development, particularly among the younger generation.

Stalin recalled that the project was announced in the 2024-25 Budget to stimulate the thirst for knowledge among the people of Coimbatore. The foundation stone was laid on November 6, 2024, on land belonging to the Coimbatore Central Prison. The facility, spread across 1.98 lakh square feet with a ground floor and seven storeys, was built at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.

Describing the centre as a major knowledge hub for western Tamil Nadu, Stalin said it housed approximately 1.25 lakh books and featured facilities including an auditorium, a library for persons with disabilities, a science centre, a children’s library, a competitive examination section, Tamil and English book sections, an incubation centre and a digital library. He said the project had been designed to attract readers and stimulate intellectual curiosity.

Stalin also referred to the DMK government’s initiatives to develop major libraries across the State. He cited the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, established during the tenure of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai as examples of investments in public learning infrastructure. He said the DMK government had subsequently renovated the Connemara Public Library in Egmore and the Ghoshen Library in Chintadripet, besides establishing reading spaces and libraries in Chennai.

Listing other proposed library projects, Stalin said a major library named after former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj was being developed in Tiruchi at an estimated cost of ₹290 crore. He also referred to projects named after Kayide Millath in Tirunelveli, Bharathidasan in Salem and Anjalai Ammal in Cuddalore, stating that these initiatives were intended to expand access to knowledge across Tamil Nadu.

The DMK leader alleged that the present government had attempted to cover up the words ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ inscribed on a pyramid-shaped computer desk in the science and technology section of Periyar Arivulagam. The scheme, launched by the previous DMK government, focuses on enhancing students’ skills and employability.

Stalin claimed that the alleged attempt to conceal the name reflected the political significance of the scheme and asserted that such actions would not erase the achievements of the previous government. He said the libraries, books and educational initiatives introduced by the DMK would continue to influence society.

He also listed other infrastructure projects undertaken during the previous administration, including Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, a flyover connecting Saidapet and Teynampet, and the Kalaignar International Convention Centre at Muttukadu. He said the projects provided a strong foundation for future development and that the present government would continue to inaugurate facilities initiated by its predecessor.

Emphasising the DMK’s focus on rationalism, education and reading, Stalin said the party’s tradition of promoting knowledge dated back to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and Karunanidhi. He referred to initiatives such as book festivals, museums at Keezhadi and Porunai, and public lectures intended to encourage intellectual engagement.

In a direct criticism of the ruling establishment, Stalin said efforts to suppress the recognition of earlier initiatives would not succeed. He expressed confidence that public libraries and educational institutions would help spread knowledge and counter ignorance.

Stalin appealed to the people of Coimbatore to visit Periyar Arivulagam regularly and take pride in the facility, just as they had visited the Semmozhi Poonga developed under the previous government. He said the knowledge centre should become one of Coimbatore’s prominent landmarks and encouraged residents to take visiting friends and relatives to the facility.