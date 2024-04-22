Cheerful news for India 

New Delhi, Apr 22: As the Asia-Pacific region experiences a surge in the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI), India is set to join the most rapidly expanding markets in the forthcoming years.

According to an IDC report, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an unprecedented surge in GenAI adoption, including software, services, and hardware for AI-centric systems.

The region is likely to see GenAI spending soar to $26 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95.4 per cent for the period.

This surge underscores the region’s pivotal role in driving the next wave of AI innovation and technological advancement, the report mentioned.

Deepika Giri, Head of Research, Big Data and AI, IDC APJ, said that the investment in GenAI will reach its zenith within the next two years, followed by a period of stabilisation.

“China is projected to maintain its position as the dominant market for GenAI, while Japan and India are set to become the most rapidly expanding markets in the forthcoming years,” Giri mentioned.

From software development to customer service, GenAI is revolutionising industries, ushering in a new era of innovation in the region.

The financial services sector is experiencing rapid growth in GenAI adoption in Asia — projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 96.7 per cent, the report said.

Meanwhile, Dell Technologies launched the new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)-powered laptops and mobile workstations in India.

This includes the Latitude portfolio and the Precision portfolio. The Latitude portfolio comes at a starting price of Rs 1,10,999, while the Precision portfolio starts at Rs 2,19,999.

“The new Latitude and Precisions delivers AI-enhanced productivity and collaboration for business professionals in the hybrid work era,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior. Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

“As the AI landscape evolves, our new commercial portfolio empowers our customers and their workforce with performance, highest security, portability, and sustainability,” he added.